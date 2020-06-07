Left Menu
Sometimes excitement is missing: Emre Can on playing behind closed doors

With Bundesliga being played behind closed doors due to the threat posed by COVID-19, Borussia Dortmund's Emre Can stated that "sometimes the excitement is missing" while playing in empty stadiums.

ANI | Dortmund | Updated: 07-06-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 09:53 IST
Borussia Dortmund's Emre Can. (Photo/ Emre Can Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Can's comments came after he cruised his side to a 1-0 victory over Hertha BSC here on Saturday.

"We managed not to concede a goal. Then upfront I had a chance to score a goal. I'm glad it worked out. You have to be honest because sometimes it's not so easy without the fans - sometimes the excitement is missing," the club's official website quoted Can as saying. Can said his side defended well and did not give their opponents a chance to score a goal.

"Nevertheless, we still had enough chances to score one goal or another. We defended well - as far as I can remember, Hertha did not have a good chance to score. Sometimes that's the way it is: you have to score one goal upfront and then win the game like that," he added. With this victory, Borussia Dortmund now has 63 points, seven points behind the top-placed club Bayern Munich. The club will now take on Fortuna Dusseldorf on June 13. (ANI)

