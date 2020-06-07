Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jordan Henderson dubs Champions League triumph as 'most special moment'

Reminiscing the last year's Champions League triumph, Liverpool's Jordan Henderson said it was the "most special moment" to win "one of the greatest trophies ever".

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 07-06-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 14:06 IST
Jordan Henderson dubs Champions League triumph as 'most special moment'
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson. . Image Credit: ANI

Reminiscing the last year's Champions League triumph, Liverpool's Jordan Henderson said it was the "most special moment" to win "one of the greatest trophies ever". The midfielder became the fifth Reds captain to lift the trophy after he and his teammates beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Champions League final on June 1, 2019.

"[It's] every emotion you can think of really. Joy, relief, happiness, just everything that you could possibly think of," the club's official website quoted Henderson as saying when asked how it felt when that final whistle did blow. "It was just the most special moment to hear that final whistle go, to know that all of the hard work and everything that we have done together in the past however many years, we actually got over the line and managed to win one of the greatest trophies ever. It was everything I dreamt of and more, really," he added.

Henderson also recalled the other moment which stood out the most for him on the night his team lifted the coveted trophy. "Well, obviously the standout for me personally would be when I saw my dad on the side. We were on the pitch for quite some time and I didn't want to come off! But for me personally when we were celebrating on the pitch it was nice to be able to spend that moment with my dad. I would say that is another moment of the night which stands out for me," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Conor McGregor makes 3rd retirement announcement in 4 years

Conor McGregor has announced his retirement for the third time in four years. McGregor abruptly made his latest dubious declaration Sunday morning on his Twitter account, where the former two-division UFC champion also announced his retirem...

Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 400,000

The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 400,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that health experts say is still an undercount because many who died were not tested for the virus. The milestone was reached Sun...

Virus: C'garh gets first quarantine centre for pregnant women

A quarantine centre exclusively for pregnant women, among the groups most vulnerable due to the coronavirus outbreak, has been set up in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, an official said on Sunday. The facility has come up at a community health ce...

'Invest in black staff,' urges Michael B Jordan during anti-racism protest

Addressing crowds during an anti-racism protest in Los Angeles on Saturday, actor Michael B. Jordan pitched studios and agencies to invest in black staff. Jordan was vocal throughout last week on Instagram, showing solidarity with others ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020