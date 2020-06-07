Jordan Henderson dubs Champions League triumph as 'most special moment'

Reminiscing the last year's Champions League triumph, Liverpool's Jordan Henderson said it was the "most special moment" to win "one of the greatest trophies ever". The midfielder became the fifth Reds captain to lift the trophy after he and his teammates beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Champions League final on June 1, 2019.

"[It's] every emotion you can think of really. Joy, relief, happiness, just everything that you could possibly think of," the club's official website quoted Henderson as saying when asked how it felt when that final whistle did blow. "It was just the most special moment to hear that final whistle go, to know that all of the hard work and everything that we have done together in the past however many years, we actually got over the line and managed to win one of the greatest trophies ever. It was everything I dreamt of and more, really," he added.

Henderson also recalled the other moment which stood out the most for him on the night his team lifted the coveted trophy. "Well, obviously the standout for me personally would be when I saw my dad on the side. We were on the pitch for quite some time and I didn't want to come off! But for me personally when we were celebrating on the pitch it was nice to be able to spend that moment with my dad. I would say that is another moment of the night which stands out for me," he said. (ANI)