Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSG.LGD beat IG to win ESL One Birmingham - China

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 20:45 IST
PSG.LGD beat IG to win ESL One Birmingham - China

PSG.LGD topped Invictus Gaming 3-1 on Sunday to win the grand final and the ESL One Birmingham Online tournament's China event. IG advanced out of the lower-bracket final on Saturday with a sweep of Royal Never Give Up but met a dominant PSG.LGD team, which finished pool play unbeaten before charging through the playoff bracket. The champions dropped just two maps throughout the tournament.

The best-of-five was a rematch of a first-round contest, a sweep by PSG.LGD over IG in 45 and 42 minutes. PSG.LGD won the $20,000 first prize. PSG.LGD won the first map in 47 minutes, but IG tied the match at 1-1 after a win in 31 minutes. PSG.LGD then closed out the victory with wins in 20 and 30 minutes.

Mid-laner Lu "Somnus" Yao, who also goes by "Maybe," was named MVP after recording 29 kills on Sunday. ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, had been scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was separated into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia.

The $55,000 China event began with two groups of four playing a single round robin of best-of-three matches. All playoff matches were best-of-three until the final. Prize pool:

1. $20,000 -- PSG.LGD 2. $12,000-Invictus Gaming

3. $8,000 -- Royal Never Give Up 4. $5,000 -- CDEC Gaming

5-6. $3,000 each -- Team Aster, EHOME 7-8. $2,000 each -- Longinus, Sparking Arrow Gaming

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.30 PM

These are the top stories at 9.30 pm NATION DEL43 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES Record single-day spike of 9,971 COVID-19 cases death toll 6,929 Health Ministry New Delhi India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases for the...

OIL well blowout: Magisterial probe on death of five persons

The Tinsukia district administration on Sunday ordered a magisterial enquiry into the reported death of five persons due to gas leakage from a well of Oil India Ltd OIL in Baghjan area of the state on account of a major blowout. The PSU maj...

Brittany Brees on racial equality: 'We will do better'

Following her husbands lead, Brittany Brees issued a statement vowing to do more to fight racism. WE ARE THE PROBLEM, the wife of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees wrote in a lengthy statement that was posted Saturday on the Instagr...

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden to meet George Floyd's family

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to Houston on Monday and meet with the family of George Floyd, two weeks after Floyds death in police custody triggered nationwide protests over racial injustice, two senior aides...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020