Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Bengals CB Riley dies

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 07-06-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 22:54 IST
Former Bengals CB Riley dies

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley died Sunday morning in Bartow, Fla. He was 72. The Tallahassee (Fla.) Democrat reported his death but did not reveal a cause.

Riley spent his entire 15-year NFL career (1969-83) with the Bengals, earning first-team All-Pro honors in his final season. He recorded a franchise-best 65 interceptions to go along with 18 fumble recoveries in 207 career games (201 starts) after being selected by Cincinnati in the sixth round of the 1969 NFL Draft. He is tied with Charles Woodson for the fifth-most interceptions in NFL history.

"Everybody here loved Kenny. He had everyone's respect. He was a success with us, and after his playing career as a coach and athletic director at Florida A&M," Bengals president Mike Brown said in a statement. "When he came here, Kenny and Lemar Parrish had never played cornerback, and they're the two best we've ever had. And we've had a lot of good ones. We put him over there for a decade and a half and we didn't have to worry about it. Kenny was quick to the point of the ball as a great interceptor and he was an excellent tackler, even though he wasn't a very big man.

"I'm going to miss him. He was a good guy and a solid man. We send our condolences to his family." The Bengals also remembered him Sunday in a statement posted to Twitter.

"We mourn the passing of one of the greatest Bengals ever, Ken Riley. ... Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time," the team wrote. Riley, who played quarterback at Florida A&M prior to joining the Bengals, became the coach of the Rattlers from 1986-93 at his alma mater. He later served as the school's athletic director from 1994-2002.

"He was a good man. He was one of our greatest athletes and person," Florida A&M Sports Hall of Fame chairman Alvin Hollins told the Tallahassee Democrat. "Ken showed tremendous leadership as a student and a quarterback. The only regret is that he didn't get in the Pro Football Hall of Fame before he passed. Several of the players he coached made it to the NFL. We had great success with him as a coach and athletics director." As head coach of the Rattlers, Riley compiled a 48-39-2 record and won two MEAC championships.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 1,891,690 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 3,593 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mixed martial arts-McGregor announces his third retirement on Twitter

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has announced on Twitter that he is retiring from the sport for the third time, citing a lack of exciting options as the reason behind his decision to quit.Hey guys Ive decided to retire from fi...

CIC asks health ministry to appoint nodal officer for dissemination of COVID-19 info

The CIC has advised the Union health ministry to appoint a nodal officer for dissemination of COVID-19 related information in public domain on suo motu basis in larger public interest as mandated in the Right to Information RTI Act. Chief...

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

Google today celebrates the 117th birthday of Marguerite Yourcenar, the world-famous French novelist and essayist, who later became a US citizen in 1947. Google dedicates a beautiful doodle on her birthday on June 8.Marguerite Yourcenar was...

Health Ministry publishes New Drugs and Clinical Trials (Amendment) Rules

The Union Health Ministry has come up with draft New Drugs and Clinical Trials Amendment Rules, inserting provisions for compassionate use of any unapproved drug that is in the phase-III clinical trial, either in India or abroad, by importi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020