Patriots QBs Stidham, Hoyer working out together

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 01:03 IST
Quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer are battling for the starting job with the New England Patriots, but that doesn't mean they aren't willing to help each other along the way. Stidham and Hoyer were seen working out together and even snapping the ball to each other when a center wasn't present on the field during private workouts, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Sunday.

The quarterbacks are vying for the starting job vacated by six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady, who signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason. Stidham, who appears to be the first man up for coach Bill Belichick, was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old, in fact, became the 10th quarterback drafted by New England since the franchise selected Brady with the 199th pick in 2000.

Stidham beat out Hoyer in the preseason last summer for the right to serve as the top backup in New England. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback completed 2 of 4 passes for 14 yards and an interception in limited playing time last season. Hoyer started his career with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent from Michigan State, then had stops with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers before returning to the Patriots in 2017. The 34-year-old played in four games (one start) with the Indianapolis Colts last season and passed for 372 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

For his career, Hoyer has completed 59.1 percent of his passes for 10,274 yards with 52 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. --Field Level Media

