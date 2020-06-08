Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 test COVID-19 positive in Championship clubs: EFL

The English Football League (EFL) has confirmed that two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 from eight Championship clubs in the latest round of testing.

ANI | Lancashire | Updated: 08-06-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 09:29 IST
2 test COVID-19 positive in Championship clubs: EFL
EFL logo. Image Credit: ANI

The English Football League (EFL) has confirmed that two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 from eight Championship clubs in the latest round of testing. "Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 1179 players and Club staff from the 24 Championship Clubs were tested over the course of Wednesday 3 June, Thursday 4 June, Friday 5 June and Saturday 6 June, with two individuals testing positive from two Clubs," the EFL said in a statement.

One of the positive results came at Barnsley, the Tykes have confirmed, with the club saying the individual is "safe" and "remains upbeat". The individuals who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.

Across League One and League Two, 267 players and staff were tested - one returned a positive result. The Championship is set to resume on June 20, three days after the Premier League recommences. Leeds United were a point clear of West Brom and sit at the top of the league standings when the campaign was suspended due to coronavirus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK to announce laws to prevent foreign takeovers posing national security risk -Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to announce tough laws to prevent foreign takeovers that pose risks to national security amid growing concern about the influence of China, The Times newspaper reported.The prime minister is...

Australian goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak tests positive for coronavirus in Japan

Australian goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak has tested positive for coronavirus, his Japanese club Nagoya Grampus confirmed. With this, Langerak has become the second player of Grampus to test positive for coronavirus.We are trying to identify ...

2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists among four killed in J-K's Shopian encounter today

Two of the four terrorists who were killed in the encounter in Shopian on Monday were affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen HM and were active since 2018. Both the terrorists killed in the encounter were classified as category A terrorists. One...

Close ally of Mexican president tests positive for coronavirus

The head of Mexicos Social Security Institute IMSS, Zoe Robledo, a close aide to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said on Sunday he had tested positive for the coronavirus and would continue to work remotely. I want to announce that t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020