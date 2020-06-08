Left Menu
Hornets G Monk reinstated from drug suspension

Updated: 08-06-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:33 IST
Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk was reinstated from his February suspension under the NBA's anti-drug policy. Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said during a conference call Monday that the reinstatement occurred during the league's coronavirus-related hiatus.

"That's been a while now," Kupchak said, per the Charlotte Observer. "He went through his program, and my understanding was he was reinstated as soon as possible." Kupchak said Monk has been working out at the Spectrum Center practice facility and participating in virtual team meetings.

"Whenever we can resume some (group) activity, hopefully on a formal basis, he'll be there," Kupchak said. The league indefinitely suspended Monk without pay on Feb. 26 for violating terms of the league's anti-drug program. In a statement, the league said the suspension would continue until he was "determined to be in full compliance with the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program."

In his third NBA season, the 22-year-old Monk was averaging 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 55 games (one start) at the time of his suspension. Drafted 11th overall out of Kentucky in 2017, he has career averages of 8.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 191 games.

