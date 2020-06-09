Spurs F Aldridge (shoulder) out for the season

San Antonio Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, the team announced Monday. Per the Spurs, Aldridge underwent arthroscopic subacromial decompression and rotator cuff debridement on his right shoulder April 24. The seven-time All-Star is expected to be fully cleared for all basketball activities prior to the team's training camp to start the 2020-21 season.

The Spurs (27-36) are one of five teams outside of the playoff position in the Western Conference that will compete when the NBA is scheduled to return on July 31. San Antonio trails the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies (32-33) by four games. Aldridge, 34, initially sustained the injury in San Antonio's 113-104 win over the Utah Jazz on Feb. 21. He played two nights later in a 131-103 setback versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 23 before missing the team's next six games.

Aldridge scored 24 points in San Antonio's 119-109 win against Dallas on March 10. The NBA suspended play the following day due to the coronavirus pandemic. Aldridge is averaging 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds in 53 games this season.

Overall, Aldridge has career averages of 19.5 points and 8.3 rebounds in 1,003 NBA games (962 starts) since being the No. 2 overall pick in 2006. --Field Level Media