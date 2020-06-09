Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 01:16 IST
Report: Valve tells 7 teams to resolve conflicts of interest

Valve gave seven teams a deadline to resolve conflicts of interest, HLTV.org reported Monday. MIBR, FaZe Clan, Evil Geniuses, Yeah, Dignitas, Ninjas in Pyjamas and ENCE have five months to resolve the conflicts discovered during Valve's review of the declarations of interest provided by teams for ESL One: Road to Rio, according to an email obtained by HLTV.org.

The Brazilian team Yeah appears to be the most entangled, with four owners tied to three other organizations: Epitacio "TACO" de Melo (MIBR), Ricardo "dead" Sinigaglia (MIBR), Marcelo "coldzera" David (FaZe) and Wilton "zews" Prado (Evil Geniuses). Also according to the report, Dignitas player Christopher "GeT_RiGhT" Alesund owns a stake in NiP, and Tomi "lurppis" Kovanen is part of the senior leadership at Immortals Gaming Club (MIBR's parent company) and also a minority shareholder of ENCE.

The teams have until November to resolve the conflicts if they want to compete in the $2 million ESL One: Road to Rio Major, per the report. --Field Level Media

