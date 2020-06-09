Left Menu
Shaq advised Saints players amid Brees controversy

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 05:32 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 05:32 IST
With the New Orleans Saints facing a potential team-defining moment last week as they reacted to controversial comments from quarterback Drew Brees, a celebrity source provided his perspective. Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal weighed in on the best way for the players to proceed, according to NBC Sports' Peter King. ESPN later reported that it confirmed the story.

On Wednesday, Brees told Yahoo Finance regarding players taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality, "(I) will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country." Numerous athletes, including Saints teammates Malcolm Jenkins, Michael Thomas and Cameron Jordan, took issue with Brees' position by weighing in on social media.

The next day, on the team's regularly scheduled Zoom conference call, Brees apologized for his statements and changed his position. O'Neal was previously scheduled to address the team on the call, according to King. King paraphrased O'Neal as saying to the Saints players, "They're going to try to divide you, just like they divided us with the Lakers! Me and Kobe (Bryant), we had a great thing going, but the media divided our team. We could have won five more championships! Stay strong. Don't let the media divide you! Don't let social media divide you!"

According to ESPN, O'Neal discussed on TNT his virtual visit with the Saints but didn't detail his contribution, per the request of Saints coach Sean Payton. He did comment of the players, "They said, 'Drew, we know your character. We know you stepped in some stuff that you can't get out of, but guess what: We want you to do more positive things and less talking.' And they all said we accept your apology." ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the players did not know O'Neal would be on the call until he spoke at the end of the meeting.

An unnamed player told Fowler, "He started speaking and I was like, 'Oh, (bleep), it's Shaq.'" Brees was called out for his change of position by President Donald Trump, who tweeted, in part, "There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag -- NO KNEELING!"

Brees replied to Trump on Twitter, in part, "Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been. We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities." O'Neal has previously opened up about the rift between himself and Bryant that led to O'Neal exited a Los Angeles Lakers team that won NBA titles in 2000, 2001 and 2002. The Hall of Fame center was traded to Miami in July 2004, and he won another NBA championship with the Heat in 2006.

Bryant, who died at age 41 in a January helicopter crash, captured two more rings with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010. --Field Level Media

