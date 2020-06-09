ATP starts fundraiser to help idled coaches

ATP starts fundraiser to help idled coachesPTI | Newyork | Updated: 09-06-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 09:10 IST
Want a tennis lesson from coaches who work with Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer? Or how about from a former coach and player such as Ivan Lendl, Boris Becker or Goran Ivanisevic? Bidding is open from Monday through June 29 for a fundraising auction organized by the ATP and ATP Coach Programme to sell private coaching lessons
The money will be used to help tennis coaches who lost the chance to work while the tours have been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some donations will be given to a global COVID-19 relief fund. AP SSCSSC
ALSO READ
Worker shortage concerns loom in immigrant-heavy meatpacking
MP: Leopard mauls man to death at Satpura reserve
Los Angeles union, joined by 'Pandemic Pig,' demands meatpacking plant closure
FatPipe Networks Taps Reliance Communications Global Head of Sales to Lead India Sales Operations
Uttarakhand Minister Satpal Maharaj quarantined after wife tests COVID-19 positive