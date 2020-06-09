ATP starts fundraiser to help idled coaches

Want a tennis lesson from coaches who work with Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer? Or how about from a former coach and player such as Ivan Lendl, Boris Becker or Goran Ivanisevic? Bidding is open from Monday through June 29 for a fundraising auction organized by the ATP and ATP Coach Programme to sell private coaching lessons

The money will be used to help tennis coaches who lost the chance to work while the tours have been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some donations will be given to a global COVID-19 relief fund. AP SSCSSC