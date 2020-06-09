Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan appoints Younis Khan as batting coach for England tour

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday appointed Younis Khan as the batting coach for the upcoming tour of England.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 09-06-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 13:41 IST
Pakistan appoints Younis Khan as batting coach for England tour
Former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday appointed Younis Khan as the batting coach for the upcoming tour of England. 42-year-old Younis Khan scored 10,099 runs at an average of over 52 in 118 Tests from 2000 to 2017. This included a career-best 313 against Sri Lanka in Karachi in 2009, which lifted him to the top position in the ICC rankings.

Against England, Younis holds an equally impressive record. In 16 innings of nine Tests in England, he made 810 runs at an average of over 50 with two centuries and three half-centuries. In addition to Younis, the PCB has also appointed wrist spinner and a veteran of 52 Tests Mushtaq Ahmed as the team's spin bowling coach and mentor for the three-Test and three-T20Is series, which will be played in August-September.

The appointments have been made to provide head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and fast bowling coach Waqar Younis the necessary and essential resources that can help them further uplift the performance of the side. "For me, there has never been a bigger honour and a better feeling than to represent my country and I feel privileged to have been again offered the opportunity to serve it for a challenging but exciting tour of England," Younis Khan said in an official statement.

"The Pakistan side includes some immensely talented cricketers who have the potential to achieve greater heights. Together with Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Ahmed and Waqar Younis, we will try to make them better and prepare them as best as we can with on and off field coaching and guidance," he added. Furthermore, and as part of the tour arrangement, additional players will be sent to England, which makes it even more important to have equally capable coaches to provide best training and preparation opportunities to the players. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Founding family and CEO take full control of Britain's Iceland Foods

The founding family of Britains Iceland Foods and its chief executive have taken full ownership of the frozen food specialist which has seen a two decade-high market share during the coronavirus crisis. Malcolm Walker, who founded the super...

BJP's Kirit Somaiya writes to Maharashtra CM over missing bodies of COVID-19 patients from govt hospitals

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Health Minister Rajesh Tope regarding the issue of missing bodies of COVID-19 patients from governme...

Matthew Wade hesistant to engage in verbal duels with Virat Kohli

Australias Matthew Wade has said that he might not engage with India skipper Virat Kohli in verbal dues when both sides take on each other later this year. India and Australia are slated to play a four-match Test series later this year, beg...

Couple in Singapore convicted for abusing Indian maid

A local court in Singapore has convicted a couple for physically abusing their Indian maid, causing injuries and scars on her body, for nearly two months she worked for them before running away fearing for her life. Amandeep Kaur, 30, was e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020