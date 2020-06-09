Left Menu
Matthew Wade hesistant to engage in verbal duels with Virat Kohli

Australia's Matthew Wade has said that he might not engage with India skipper Virat Kohli in verbal dues when both sides take on each other later this year.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:35 IST
Australia's Matthew Wade (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Australia's Matthew Wade has said that he might not engage with India skipper Virat Kohli in verbal dues when both sides take on each other later this year. India and Australia are slated to play a four-match Test series later this year, beginning at Brisbane from December 3.

Wade has said that Kohli relishes the on-field battle and as a result, India uses it to their advantage. "I'll go out and play the way I like to play. We certainly don't go out chasing it. If it comes our way then you deal with it out on the field. Virat's very clever in the way he uses his words or his body language so they India use it as an advantage," ESPNCricinfo quoted Wade as saying.

"To be honest I don't want to engage too much into that, I know they thrive off that energy which comes from two confronting players. They are probably as good at doing that as anyone in the world at the moment, so it's something I might stay away from this time," he added. During 2018-19, India managed to defeat Australia in Australia for the first time in a Test series.

During the 2018-19 series, Australia was without the services of David Warner and Steve Smith as the duo was facing a one-year ban for their role in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa. In 2019, the duo staged a comeback into the Australian lineup, and the Australian side also has Marnus Labuschagne, who had a brilliant 2019-20 season.

Earlier this year, Australia displaced India as the number one team in the ICC Test rankings. In the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, India is at the pole position while Australia is placed second.

India and Australia will play four Tests and the matches will be played at Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. The match at Adelaide will be a day-night Test. (ANI)

