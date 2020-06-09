Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Hoffenheim midfielder Samassekou backs George Floyd protests

Hoffenheim midfielder Diadie Samassekou has welcomed the Bundesliga's solidarity with players protesting the death of George Floyd, but does not believe matches should be abandoned when fans hurl racist abuse.Players from a number of Bundesliga teams went down on one knee ahead of their games at the weekend in tribute to Floyd, an unarmed black man whose death in U.S. police custody has triggered protests around the world.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:15 IST
Soccer-Hoffenheim midfielder Samassekou backs George Floyd protests

Hoffenheim midfielder Diadie Samassekou has welcomed the Bundesliga's solidarity with players protesting the death of George Floyd, but does not believe matches should be abandoned when fans hurl racist abuse.

Players from a number of Bundesliga teams went down on one knee ahead of their games at the weekend in tribute to Floyd, an unarmed black man whose death in U.S. police custody has triggered protests around the world. It followed a German Football Association (DFB) decision that players would not face sanction if they show their support, which came after a FIFA recommendation that leagues around the world use "common sense".

"This is one of the most important things that is happening in football. Everybody is looking in the same direction and we are all in it together. We all want to get rid of it (racism) in football and in life," Samassekou told a round table with African journalists on Tuesday. "It has no place, especially in football. In the dressing room you see we are all from different countries, but we treat each other as the same."

However, Samassekou does not believe matches should be abandoned due to racist abuse by fans when they are allowed back into stadiums, but rather the perpetrators should be singled out for punishment. "We see it in a lot of stadiums (around the world) and it should be stopped. This is something the people learn at home and we need to change the mentality. Parents should do better with their kids," he said.

"When it happens at the stadium, we don't have to stop the game. I think the fans have to help us to find the people who are doing this and send them out of the stadium. "This is my idea, you cannot also punish 60,000 people because of two or three idiots." (Reporting By Nick Said Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Fuel from Russian Arctic spill reaches large lake, says governor

Diesel fuel from a major spill in Russias Arctic has reached a pristine lake which is the basin for a river flowing into the Arctic Ocean, a regional official said on Tuesday, but the mining giant embroiled in the scandal rejected his alleg...

Ladakh row: Indian, Chinese troops undertakes symbolic disengagement; div commanders to meet on Wednesday

India and Chinese armies have undertaken a symbolic disengagement in a few areas in eastern Ladakh in displaying their resolve to end the border standoff peacefully even as the two sides are set to hold another round of Major General-level ...

AEPC seeks costing proposals from Amazon for selling masks, PPE kits

Apparel exporters body AEPC on Tuesday said it has sought special costing proposals from e-commerce giant Amazon for selling masks and personal protective equipment PPE kits through the portal of the company. The Apparel Export Promotion ...

Bullock cart swept away in flash flood in Gujarat; 4 die

Four members of a family, including a woman and her two children, died after the bullock cart they were travelling on was washed away in flash flood at a village in Gujarats Amreli district on Tuesday, said police. The tragic incident took ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020