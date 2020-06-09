Left Menu
Golfer Gary Player gets $5 million in legal dispute with son

Hall of Fame golfer Gary Player will get $5 million and the rights to his name and likeness back from a company operated by one of his sons, according to court documents filed in Florida.The 84-year-old golfer and the South Carolina-based Gary Player Group reached a settlement last month as the dispute was being arbitrated, documents filed Friday in Palm Beach County Circuit Court show.

Golfer Gary Player gets $5 million in legal dispute with son

The group is operated by Marc Player, one of the golfer's six children.

Gary Player designs golf courses and sells golf equipment, sportswear and wine under "The Black Knight," his nickname. There are no details on what caused the dispute in the court filings. Gary Player's attorney, Stuart Singer, declined to give details in a statement, saying only there was a "contractual dispute" and that the $5 million was for royalties due the golfer. The group's attorney did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The South African golfer is the only non-American to win all four major championships: three British Opens, three Masters, two PGAs, and one U.S. Open. He won 24 PGA Tour titles overall. He then won 19 times on the Senior Tour, including two U.S. Senior Opens and four other majors. He also won a British Senior Open. Player lives in South Florida when he is in the U.S.

