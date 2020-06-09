Left Menu
Development News Edition

Niamh Fahey signs new contract with Liverpool Women

Liverpool women team's Niamh Fahey has signed a new contract, the club announced on Tuesday.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:37 IST
Niamh Fahey signs new contract with Liverpool Women
Liverpool logo . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool women team's Niamh Fahey has signed a new contract, the club announced on Tuesday. The 32-year-old was named vice-captain of Liverpool FC Women last season.

Fahey said that she is "over the moon" after extending her stay at the club. "I am just really happy to commit my future to the club. It is a club I grew up supporting, so I was more than happy to stay and it is my passion. So I am just over the moon and delighted," the club's official website quoted Fahey as saying.

"It is an amazing club to play for. I did not realise that I would feel the way I do when I pull on the red shirt. You know you support the club but when you play for it, it is a different feeling altogether. You have that badge and every day you are going out representing the club. It just adds extra special meaning to me," she said. Liverpool Women manager, Vicky Jepson, was elated over Fahey's contract extension and said, "Niamh Fahey is Liverpool through and through. I am personally delighted to have Niamh with us as our vice-captain, to help lead the players and be an integral part of our journey."

"She understands what wearing the Liverpool badge means to our fans and wears it with honour. Going through these tough times, a leader like Niamh is invaluable in your squad," Jepson added. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Hero MotoCorp Q4 PAT down 26 pc at Rs 613 cr

The countrys largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported a 26.46 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax PAT at Rs 613.81 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company, which had posted a PAT of Rs 776.2...

Twitter testing new feature 'Fleets' in India

Twitter on Tuesday announced that it is testing a new feature in India called Fleets, the platforms own version of stories that disappear after 24 hours. Testing, testing... We are testing a way for you to think out loud without the likes, ...

VW CEO apologises after row with supervisory board

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess has apologised to the carmakers supervisory board after accusing some of its members of leaking confidential information to the press. The German company said on Tuesday that Diess had apologised to the 19-membe...

Fuel from Russian Arctic spill reaches large lake, says governor

Diesel fuel from a major spill in Russias Arctic has reached a pristine lake which is the basin for a river flowing into the Arctic Ocean, a regional official said on Tuesday, but the mining giant embroiled in the scandal rejected his alleg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020