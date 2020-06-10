Left Menu
I'm not a center fielder or premier player anymore, but that doesn't mean I can't help a ballclub win a championship or win games." He said he recognizes his value no longer is $12 million but that it's above the league minimum offer he received.

OF Span says he retired on 'principles'

Outfielder Denard Span said he's retired because no team offered him what he thought he was worth. Span became a free agent when the Seattle Mariners declined his $12 million contract option for 2019. In an interview with MLBTradeRumors.com, Span said he didn't receive any contract offer before the start of spring training in 2019.

Once spring training started, he heard from clubs but wasn't impressed by their financial figures. Now 36, Span spent 11 seasons in the majors, the first eight with the Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals. He also had short stints with the San Francisco Giants, Tampa Bay Rays and Mariners.

"I'm a man of principles, and when those principles aren't met, I can't go along with it," Span told the website. "I'm not the player that I was when I was in D.C. or when I was in Minnesota. But, I still know that I have value. I'm not a center fielder or premier player anymore, but that doesn't mean I can't help a ballclub win a championship or win games."

He said he recognizes his value no longer is $12 million but that it's above the league minimum offer he received. "At the end of the day, I want people to get that I didn't play because of principles. Point blank," he told the website.

Span has a career batting average of .281 with 71 home runs and 490 RBIs. He had 265 doubles and 72 triples, twice leading the league in that category, and stole 185 bases.

