Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saints QB Winston declares 'it's not over,' expects to win

The former No. 1 overall pick generated little interest in free agency before connecting with the Saints, who brought back Brees and re-signed utility player Taysom Hill."I know day in and day out, without publicly coming in and saying it, that historically I'm one of the best quarterbacks to play the game," Winston told Bleacher Report.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 00:22 IST
Saints QB Winston declares 'it's not over,' expects to win
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Saints' quarterback Jameis Winston was unseated by Tom Brady in Tampa Bay and is a backup to Drew Brees in New Orleans. But Winston, 26, doesn't expect to be in this position for long. The former No. 1 overall pick generated little interest in free agency before connecting with the Saints, who brought back Brees and re-signed utility player Taysom Hill.

"I know day in and day out, without publicly coming in and saying it, that historically I'm one of the best quarterbacks to play the game," Winston told Bleacher Report. Winston threw 88 interceptions -- 30 of those came in 2019 -- in four seasons with the Buccaneers, who passed on his fifth-year option for a chance to explore their options in free agency. Once considered unfathomable, the Buccaneers lured Brady out of New England on a two-year deal that left Winston without a place on the team.

Winston told Bleacher Report that Sean Payton of the Saints almost immediately expressed interest in bringing him to Louisiana to back up Brees. "It's different when you have someone who's a Hall of Fame quarterback that you can ask," Winston said of Brees. "He can say, 'Hey, bro, don't watch this stuff. Just watch me. Come work out with me. Let's work out together. Let's do this again. Let's watch film together.' Now he has no choice because I'm going to be sitting in the room. I'm going to be with him every day."

Brees is expected to play in 2020 and consider future seasons at the end of the season. Winston signed a one-year deal, and the Saints are invested in hanging on to Hill as a potential future starter. "There's people talking about me like I'm an old, washed-up quarterback," he said. "Like I'm 40 years old! I've got so much life. I've got so much energy, man."

"This is not over for me."

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Bear shot dead in French Pyrenees, government to press charges

A bear has been shot dead in the French Pyrenees, French Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday, adding that the government will press charges. French authorities have reintroduced bears in the Pyrenees mountain range borderin...

Delhi govt, pvt hospitals ordered to prominently display beds availability at main gate

Delhi government hospitals and private facilities here will now have to prominently display information about the availability of beds on a flex board at their main gates, according to an official order Tuesday. It comes in the wake of seve...

UK coronavirus toll crosses 50,000-mark

Britains statistics agency says the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the U.K. has risen to 50,107. The updated figures from the Office for National Statistics are up to the week ending May 29 and are collated from death certificates,...

Swiss anti-racism protesters march in Geneva during Floyd funeral

Some 5,000 people in the Swiss multicultural city of Geneva marched in protest at racial discrimination on Tuesday as the funeral of George Floyd was taking place in the United States.The May 25 death of the unarmed, handcuffed African-Amer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020