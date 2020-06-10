Left Menu
Development News Edition

USOPC forming group to look into Olympic protests

The USOPC put out a statement last week signaling its solidarity with black athletes, but received blowback from several athletes, most notably hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who is serving a 12-month probation for raising her fist on the medals stand at the Pan-Am Games last summer.The USOPC has consistently cited the IOC's Rule 50, which bans inside-the-lines protests at the Olympics, as a reason for its own position barring such protests.

PTI | Denver | Updated: 10-06-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 09:45 IST
USOPC forming group to look into Olympic protests

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is creating an athlete group that will look into loosening restrictions on protests at the games. CEO Sarah Hirshland tweeted the plans for a new group, which is being formed in response to George Floyd's death last month and the worldwide protests that followed.

Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck while Floyd was handcuffed and saying that he couldn't breathe. The USOPC put out a statement last week signaling its solidarity with black athletes, but received blowback from several athletes, most notably hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who is serving a 12-month probation for raising her fist on the medals stand at the Pan-Am Games last summer.

The USOPC has consistently cited the IOC's Rule 50, which bans inside-the-lines protests at the Olympics, as a reason for its own position barring such protests. The IOC reiterated its support of the rule earlier this year and has not given any indication about changing it. The most famous Olympic protest came at the 1968 Mexico City Games, when sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their fists on the medals stand. They were sent home from the games, and were largely cast out of the U.S. Olympic family for decades. Berry pointed that out in an op-ed piece published by Around the Rings on Tuesday.

“It's therefore fair to ask the question… Who does the USOPC really care about?? The athletes or their sponsors??” Berry wrote. Hirshland, who held a pair of town-hall video meetings with athletes last week, said in announcing the new group that the USOPC was moving “to match your courage. To listen and to understand. To accept that addressing racial injustice is everyone's concern, every day ... and to empower Black voices to be heard.” The decision to create a new group to look into the matter was criticized by the athletes' rights group, Global Athlete, which portrayed the move a s undercutting the USOPC's own athlete advisory committee. Representatives from the committee did not immediately return emails from The Associated Press seeking comment.

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

I am working for migrants purely out of love for them: Sonu Sood

Catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes, actor Sonu Sood brushes off allegations that he is interested in politics and says he is doing what he is purely out of love. The actor, viewed as a me...

Rahul Gandhi questions PM's silence on border issue with China

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that China has taken away Indias territory in Ladakh and questioned the prime ministers silence on the issue, saying he has vanished. The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in La...

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 250 cr via debentures

Manappuram Finance on Wednesday said that it plans to raise up to Rs 250 crore through non-convertible debenturesIn a regulatory filing, Manappuram Finance informed stock exchanges that the financial resources and management committee of it...

Blended study is the new hope for study abroad aspirants

Wolverhampton UK June 10 ANIBusinessWire India The last few months were uncertain for study abroad aspirants but now with ease in lockdown UK universities are coming up with new plans to start September intake in 2020. Recently several univ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020