Left Menu
Development News Edition

On this day in 2019: World Cup-winning hero Yuvraj Singh announced retirement

It was on June 10, 2019, when swashbuckling batsman Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 10:28 IST
On this day in 2019: World Cup-winning hero Yuvraj Singh announced retirement
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. . Image Credit: ANI

It was on June 10, 2019, when swashbuckling batsman Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The stylish left-handed batsman called time on his career after having almost 20 years of experience in international cricket.

The Chandigarh-born cricketer captured the imagination of world cricket with his gravity-defying fielding abilities and effortless power-hitting. A career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting.

Big events brought out the best in him - be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at inaugural 2007 World Twenty20, or the all-round performance at 2011 World Cup. During his career, Yuvraj had shattered the record for the then most expensive Indian Premier League (IPL) player as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought him for a whopping INR 14 crore during the 2014 auction.

And then once again, his price went a notch higher at the 2015 auction as Delhi Daredevils brought the all-rounder for INR 16 crores. Yuvraj's entry into international cricket made everyone take a notice of his abilities. In just his second ODI, Yuvraj took on the Australian fast bowlers in an exhibition of fearless batting at Nairobi during the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy and it won him the Man of the Match award.

In the longest format of the game, Yuvraj had a special liking for Pakistan as he scored all his three centuries in the format against them - first on a green top in Lahore in 2004, second in Karachi in 2006 and third, his best of 169 in Bengaluru. His exploits at World T20 in South Africa have remained untouched till date. Yuvraj's willow-wielding ways gave nightmares to almost every bowler through the tournament. Clobbering six sixes in the penultimate over bowled by Englishman Stuart Broad in Kingsmead, Durban against England was a moment not many cricket fans will forget.

That performance against England took Yuvraj on top of the pile of fastest fifties in a T20I match, scoring 50 in just 12 balls, a record that still stands the test of time. As time passed, Yuvraj became an established middle-order lynchpin for the Indian team and a man with a golden arm too. A testimony of his accomplished all-round abilities was the 2011 World Cup where Yuvraj became the first all-rounder to score over 300 runs and scalp 15 wickets in a single World Cup. The feat included four Man of the Match awards and Man of the Tournament for the 362 runs and 15 wickets.

Fighter to the core, Yuvraj battled all odds to return to the cricket field after successfully treating the rare germ cell tumour. An appearance at the 2014 T20 World Cup finals looked like a perfect script until Yuvraj found the going tough. "This was probably the most difficult time in my cricket career, the 2014 T20 World Cup final against Sri Lanka when I laboured to 11 off 21 balls. It was so shattering that I felt my career was all but over, everyone wrote me off too. But I never stopped believing in myself," Yuvraj had said while announcing his retirement.

Yuvraj called time on his career after registering 11,778 runs across all three formats of the game and he also managed to scalp 148 wickets. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Indian social app Chingari garners over 100,000 downloads

Indian social app Chingari said on Wednesday it has garnered more than 100,000 users and the number of subscribers is shooting up steadily. The custom-designed audio and video based free social platform was developed in 2019 by two Bengalur...

Remdesivir slows COVID-19 progression in macaques: Study

Early treatment with the antiviral drug remdesivir has been found to reduce viral load and prevent lung disease in macaques infected with SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, according to a study. The findings, published in the journal Nature o...

Jama Masjid may have to be closed again due to deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Delhi: Shahi Imam

The Jama Masjid may have to be closed again in view of the deteriorating situation in Delhi due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mosques Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said on Wednesday. The development comes after the Shahi Imams secretary Ama...

Hero MotoCorp shares decline over 2 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday dipped over 2 per cent after the company reported a 26.46 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax PAT for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2020. The stock declined 2.25 per cent to Rs 2,33...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020