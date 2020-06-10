Grizz surge past T-Wolves in NBA 2K League

After losing the opener of a best-of-three series by 39 points, Grizz Gaming rallied to claim the next two games and capture the match against T-Wolves Gaming on Tuesday in NBA 2K League action. In other matches as Week 6 got underway, Knicks Gaming edged Magic Gaming 2-1, Mavs Gaming swept Pistons GT 2-0, and NetsGC topped Hawks Talon GC 2-0.

Originally due to begin its season March 24, the NBA 2K League postponed playing because of the coronavirus pandemic. On April 27, the league announced an initial six-week, online-only schedule, with all 23 teams playing eight total matches from their home markets. Action finally began May 5. Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

The NBA 2K League announced Tuesday that online action would continue through Week 11. However, next week, all 23 teams will take a break from the regular season to compete in The Tipoff tournament. The defending champion T-Wolves got off to a strong start Tuesday, routing the Grizz 94-55 behind 34 points and eight assists from Michael "BearDaBeast" Key. Mihad "FEAST" Feratovic logged a triple-double for the T-Wolves (13 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists). The Grizz's Mehyar "AuthenticAfrican" Ahmed-Hassan had a team-high 20 points.

The Grizz leveled the series with a 79-73 win, getting 32 points from Zach "Vandi" Vandivier. BearDaBeast had 27 points and nine assists, and FEAST contributed 14 points and 16 boards. In the series finale, Vandi's 28 points paced the Grizz to a 69-65 victory. Dayvon "GOOFY757" Curry amassed 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Grizz. BearDaBeast finished with 22 points and eight assists, and FEAST put up 20 points and 18 rebounds.

The Knicks sandwiched two comfortable wins over the Magic -- 85-48 and 76-54 -- around a 65-60 defeat. In the opener, the Knicks received 41 points from Christopher "Duck" Charles plus 11 points and 13 rebounds from Robert "CantGuardRob" Nastasi. Robert "May" May had 12 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for the Magic.

Brendan "Reizey" Hill registered 27 points and 12 assists as the Magic won the second game. May contributed 11 points and 15 rebounds. Duck (29 points, seven assists) and Malik "OriginalMalik" Hobson (20 points) led the Knicks. Duck scored 36 points and OriginalMalik added 27 as the Knicks captured the finale. Reizey had 23 points and six assists for the Magic, who got 11 points and 16 rebounds from May.

Justin "Sherm" Sherman poured in 40 points as the Mavs won the first game against the Pistons 78-73. Peter "PeteBeBallin" Malin had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Mavs. The Pistons' Devin "DevGoss" Gossett scored 20 points while Ramo "Ramo" Radoncic compiled 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Mavs closed out the sweep with a 62-59 triumph, thanks to 28 points from Sherm and 21 points from Artreyo "Dimez" Boyd. Johnathon "Demon JT" Fields scored a team-high 21 points for the Pistons, and Ramo added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Josh "Choc" Humphries recorded 45 points to lead the Nets to a 70-66 victory over the Hawks in Game 1. Mykel "Kel" Wilson topped the Hawks with 26 points while Michael "BP" Diaz-Cruz amassed 24 points and seven assists. Choc's 34 points and seven assists were the difference in the Nets' series-clinching, 73-49 win. BP scored 23 points for the Hawks, and Lee "Lee" Lamb totaled 12 points and 11 rebounds.

"We had some challenges during tonight's matchup, but we competed through them," Hawks Talon GC head coach Wesley Acuff said in a statement. "We'll take what we learned tonight, go back to the lab, and prepare for The Tipoff." Four matches are scheduled for Wednesday:

--Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Hornets Venom GT --Pacers Gaming vs. T-Wolves Gaming

--Warriors Gaming Squad vs. Jazz Gaming --Blazer5 Gaming vs. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage 1. Raptors Uprising GC, 7-0

2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 6-0 3. Wizards District Gaming, 5-1

T4. Mavs Gaming, 6-2 T4. Jazz Gaming, 3-1

T6. Kings Guard Gaming, 5-2 T6. T-Wolves Gaming, 5-2

T8. Hornets Venom GT, 4-2 T8. NetsGC, 4-2

10. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-3 11. Knicks Gaming, 5-4

T12. Grizz Gaming, 4-4 T12. Hawks Talon GC, 3-3

T12. Pacers Gaming, 3-3 T15. Cavs Legion GC, 3-4

T15. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 3-4 17. Bucks Gaming, 2-4

T18. Magic Gaming, 1-5 T18. Heat Check Gaming, 1-5

20. Pistons GT, 1-6 21. Lakers Gaming, 1-8

22. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-5 23. 76ers GC, 0-6