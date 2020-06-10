NADA advises athletes to submit whereabouts every three months in advance

The National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) on Wednesday advised athletes to submit their whereabouts every three months in advance. The national anti-doping body has also issued notices to athletes who failed to provide their whereabouts.

If an athlete fails three such notices he or she can be suspended for up to 4 years under Anti-Doping Rule Violation. "All athletes in NRTP of NADA are required to submit their whereabouts every 3 months in advance. Those who fail to do so have been issued notices. Three such notices amount to Anti-Doping Rule Violation for which an athlete can be suspended for up to 4 years," read a statement from NADA.

Recently, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) handed a provisional suspension to Bahrain athlete Salwa Eid Naser. She won a gold medal in the 400-metre race at the World Athletics Championships in Doha last year. (ANI)