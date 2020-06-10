Left Menu
Development News Edition

NADA advises athletes to submit whereabouts every three months in advance

The National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) on Wednesday advised athletes to submit their whereabouts every three months in advance.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 12:05 IST
NADA advises athletes to submit whereabouts every three months in advance
NADA logo. Image Credit: ANI

The National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) on Wednesday advised athletes to submit their whereabouts every three months in advance. The national anti-doping body has also issued notices to athletes who failed to provide their whereabouts.

If an athlete fails three such notices he or she can be suspended for up to 4 years under Anti-Doping Rule Violation. "All athletes in NRTP of NADA are required to submit their whereabouts every 3 months in advance. Those who fail to do so have been issued notices. Three such notices amount to Anti-Doping Rule Violation for which an athlete can be suspended for up to 4 years," read a statement from NADA.

Recently, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) handed a provisional suspension to Bahrain athlete Salwa Eid Naser. She won a gold medal in the 400-metre race at the World Athletics Championships in Doha last year. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Federer out for rest of 2020 season after second knee surgeryRoger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 tennis season after undergoing a second knee surgery few weeks ago, the winner o...

Asian shares mostly higher ahead of Fed policy meeting

Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting. The advance followed a sell-off that brought a weekslong rally on Wall Street to an abrupt halt.Markets rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong a...

Maha: Dacoity bid foiled in Ulhasnagar; five held

Five persons were arrested for allegedly preparing to commit dacoity at a cloth factory in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, personnel from Ulhasnagar police station laid a trap a...

BJP busy in elections, ignoring problem of unemployment: Akhilesh Yadav

Linking rising unemployment to cases of suicide, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday charged that the BJP was busy focusing on elections and not interested in tackling the problem of joblessness. There have been some cases of migrant labou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020