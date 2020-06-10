Babar Azam has potential to be a legend like Kohli, says Younis

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan doesn't believe in comparisons but feels young Babar Azam has the potential to become a legend of the game, like Virat Kohli in five years time. Younis, the newly-appointed batting coach of Pakistan, described Kohli as the top batsman of modern day cricket but said Azam has the capability of breaking many batting records. "I don't like these comparisons. Look at Kohli he is at the top of his game right now. He is without any doubt the top batsman today and has performed in all formats," the 42-year-old told reporters on Wednesday. "Babar has also performed in all formats in recent times but the way I look at it, where Kohli is today, what he has achieved until now, Babar will be there in five years time. "I would say after four five years if we make comparisons that would be more suitable," he added. Younis said at 25, Babar had achieved a lot for his age.

"But I don't think we should create so many expectations around him. We need to give him space and time if he is to go ahead and match greats like Sachin Tendulkar or Javed Miandad," he said. As a batting coach, Younis said he would like to work on the mental side of Babar's game.

"I would love to see Babar achieve many more great things and become a legend. I want to see him surpass me and my records." Asked about his temperamental problems and past run-ins with the cricket authorities, Younis said over the years he had learnt a lot from his experience. "I can assure you I carry no ego problems with me. I have always felt ego should be in your performances and not behavior. Over the years I have curbed my aggression and tried to be more humble and learn to give more," he said. Younis made it clear that at the moment his contract was only for the tour of England. "I am someone who likes to be respected and who wants everything in black and white. I want to know what my domain is and what I am required to do. When I was satisfied by the PCB on these things I accepted the challenge." Younis, who appeared in 118 Tests and 265 ODIs, is Pakistan's only batsman to cross 10,000 runs in Test cricket.