Reports: DEA searches home of Raiders rookie Bowden

Officials from the Drug Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Marshals office searched the Youngstown, Ohio, home of Las Vegas Raiders rookie wideout Lynn Bowden on Wednesday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Youngstown TV station WKBN reported that Bowden, a third-round pick from Kentucky, was handcuffed during the search, but no arrests were made.

Agents removed loaded handguns and assault rifles from the residence, according to the reports. A Raiders spokesman told the Review-Journal the team was aware of the report.

Bowden, 22, was pressed into duty as a quarterback during the 2019 season at Kentucky. He led the SEC with 1,486 rushing yards and added 348 receiving yards and 403 passing yards. He was responsible for 17 touchdowns. --Field Level Media