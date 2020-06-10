Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton happy with form after test return at wet Silverstone

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said it was good to know he could still drive after returning to the track in a Formula One car for the first time in more than 100 days at Silverstone on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:41 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton happy with form after test return at wet Silverstone
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said it was good to know he could still drive after returning to the track in a Formula One car for the first time in more than 100 days at Silverstone on Wednesday. A day after his teammate Valtteri Bottas returned to action in dry conditions, Hamilton put his title-winning 2018 Mercedes W09 car through its paces on a greasy track after early showers.

The team is practising protocols for the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5, which will serve as the season opener. "I didn't feel like I've ever left the water, so that's a positive," Hamilton said in a video posted on Mercedes' social media channels.

"I think every time you take a big break -- I think it's been 103 days or something -- you always wonder whether you can still drive. "So it's a good feeling to know of course I can, I'm ready, I feel fit. I hope you guys are all well and excited for what's coming up."

Formula One has released an initial calendar of eight races in 10 weeks, all of which will be held without fans present and in controlled conditions due to the novel coronavirus outbreak which has killed over 411,200 people globally. Hamilton said he was happy to be behind the wheel again.

"When you leave the garage the first time you get this buzz, and it doesn't matter how many years you do it, it always feels new and fresh," Hamilton said. "Obviously this is an older car but it still felt fantastic. In general, we got through a solid programme today.

"Valtteri's day was dry, my day started off wet, so quite a greasy Silverstone track. But obviously I grew up in this kind of weather, so I'm used to it. I was still able to get a good feel of the car." The tests are allowed under FIA rules as the team is using an older car which has to be run to contemporary specifications without any current parts trialled.

They must also use testing tyres provided by Pirelli, rather than the 2020 race rubber.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Tax evasion of Rs 8 cr found in paan masala smuggling case

Probe into an illegal paan masala trade racket has revealed that the accused, which include a Pakistani national, evaded GST of over Rs 8 crore, the Directorate General of Goods and Services Intelligence DGGI told a court here on Wednesda...

Pope names St Louis archbishop to replace retiring Carlson

The newly-appointed head of the Archdiocese of St. Louis vowed Wednesday to be an agent of healing, as the region and the nation continue to react to the death of George Floyd and the threat of the coronavirus. The Vatican announced Wednesd...

U.N. chief regrets North Korea decision to cut hotlines with South

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regrets that North Korea has severed hotlines with South Korea, warning that such channels are necessary to avoid misunderstandings or miscalculations, a U.N. spokesman said on Wednesday. Pyongyangs d...

Sport-Players Coalition asks Congress to support bill ending police immunity

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady was among more than 1,400 people across Americas biggest sports leagues who signed a letter sent by the Players Coalition to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday calling for an end to police immunity. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020