Manfred remains confident about MLB season

Updated: 11-06-2020 06:14 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 06:14 IST
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred remains optimistic a baseball season will be played this year. Speaking on ESPN ahead of the MLB draft, Manfred said he is "100 percent" certain the season will occur. He added that team owners will soon give a counteroffer to the players in response to the union's latest proposal on a plan to start the season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Baseball halted spring training on March 12, and eventually pushed back Opening Day indefinitely. In the subsequent months, the owners and players have bickered publicly over both the format and the finances of a back-to-action plan. Manfred said ownership's pending proposal will be "another significant move in the players' direction in terms of the salary issue that has kept us apart.

"We're hopeful that it will produce reciprocal movement from the players' association, that we'll see a number other than 100 percent on salary, and some recognition that 89 games, given where we are in the calendar and the course of the pandemic, is not realistic." On Tuesday, the MLB Players Association reportedly submitted an outline for an 89-game season in which the players would get their full prorated salaries. A day earlier, the owners reportedly proposed a 76-game season in which players would be paid 75 percent of their prorated salaries, and only 50 percent if there wasn't a full postseason.

Each offer drew a negative response from the opposing side. Earlier Wednesday, USA Today reported that Manfred was close to using his "nuclear option" to end the acrimonious negotiations.

Manfred wields the option of shortening the 2020 season without good faith negotiations with the MLBPA and plans to use that power if the sides can't close on an agreement within a week, the newspaper reported, citing three MLB executives. One executive cited by USA Today, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said: "If we don't get an agreement real soon, this is going to be ugly, real ugly. And it's just going to get worse."

--Field Level Media

