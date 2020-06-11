Left Menu
BCCI looking at all options to hold IPL this year, including playing in empty stadiums: Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is ready to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) behind closed doors and is working on all possible options to stage the tournament this year, board president Sourav Ganguly has stated in his letter to all affiliated members of the body.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. (file image). Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is ready to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) behind closed doors and is working on all possible options to stage the tournament this year, board president Sourav Ganguly has stated in his letter to all affiliated members of the body. The letter states: "The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums".

The IPL was scheduled to commence from March 29 but was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is being speculated that the tournament might be played in the October-November window if the ICC decides to postpone the T20 World Cup. In his letter, Ganguly has also stated that cricket activities all over the country have come to a standstill due to coronavirus, and added that training and competitive cricket might resume in the next two months.

"The BCCI is in the process of developing a COVID-19 Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) for all State Cricket Associations. Essentially this SOP is being made with a view of providing our Members with a standard set of guidelines which will help the associations to resume cricket in their respective areas," Ganguly wrote in his letter to all affiliated members. Talking about domestic cricket, Ganguly has said: "Moving ahead, the BCCI is in the process of planning the domestic competitions for the next cricketing season. We are working on various formats and options in our endeavour to ensure that various domestic tournaments are held, they stay competitive and participation is feasible. The BCCI will come up with more details on this front over the next couple of weeks".

The BCCI president has also said that during this lockdown period, the board has tried to release the dues of everyone involved with the board. "The BCCI has made all efforts to release due and payable funds/grants to its various members. Associations which have made proper submissions of their accounts and fund utilisation certificate have already received their grants. The BCCI will endeavour to release due and payable funds/grants for the remaining associations as well, once all documentation formalities are completed from their end".

Indian senior men's team was last seen in action against New Zealand earlier this year. The side won the T20I series but ended up losing the ODI and Test series. (ANI)

