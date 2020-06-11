Left Menu
Dreams do come true: Chahal on completing 4 yrs in international cricket

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday said that dreams do come true as he completes four years in international cricket.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 14:15 IST
India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.. Image Credit: ANI

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday said that dreams do come true as he completes four years in international cricket.On this day in 2016, Chahal made his debut match against Zimbabwe in an ODI in Harare. He returned with the figures of 1-27 in his ten overs. Later on, in the same tour, he played his first T20I game against Zimbabwe on June 18.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, "While growing up I always wondered about this thought "Enjoy the game and chase your dreams. Dreams do come true" Can actually say today Dreams do come true. My dream came true on this day..!! 11th of June 2016 debut for India." The 29-year-old spinner has so far played 52 ODIs and 42 T20Is for Men in Blue and scalped 146 wickets across formats. The player is yet to feature in a Test game for India.

All international cricket has been suspended since March due to coronavirus, and the Test series between England-West Indies in July will mark the return of international cricket. The Indian team was last seen in action in the home series against South Africa. However, the series was postponed, after the first ODI, in-between due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first game of the series was abandoned due to rain in Dharamshala and the remaining matches were suspended.

Men in Blue toured New Zealand earlier this year. The side won the T20I series but ended up losing the ODI and Test series. (ANI)

