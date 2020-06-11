Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-MotoGP season to resume in July with Spain double-header

Five circuits will host double-headers and there will be a total of seven races in Spain as part of the revised 13-round European calendar https://www.motogp.com/en/news/2020/06/11/motogp-is-back-2020-calendar-released/331670 for the 2020 season.Eight races have been cancelled so far this season including the Qatar, Dutch, German, Finnish, British, Australian, Japanese and Italian rounds.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 16:41 IST
Motorcycling-MotoGP season to resume in July with Spain double-header
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr/ Box Repsol

The MotoGP season stalled by the novel coronavirus pandemic will begin with back-to-back races at the Jerez circuit in Spain on July 19 and 26, the sport's governing body said on Thursday. Five circuits will host double-headers and there will be a total of seven races in Spain as part of the revised 13-round European calendar https://www.motogp.com/en/news/2020/06/11/motogp-is-back-2020-calendar-released/331670 for the 2020 season.

Eight races have been cancelled so far this season including the Qatar, Dutch, German, Finnish, British, Australian, Japanese and Italian rounds. The third round will take place in the Czech Republic on Aug. 9 before two races in Austria on Aug. 16 and 23. Misano will then host two rounds in September.

MotoGP said a minimum of 12 rounds would be held in the championship. The total number of races could increase to 17 with four outside Europe between Nov. 22 and Dec. 13. The only long-haul races yet to be cancelled due to the pandemic are those in Thailand, Malaysia, the United States (Texas) and Argentina.

Those events and their dates will be confirmed before July 31, MotoGP added. Moto2 and Moto3 were able to start their season in Qatar in March because they were already there for testing but MotoGP was unable to race due to quarantine restrictions.

The updated schedule: July 19: Spanish Grand Prix

July 26: Grand Prix of Andalusia Aug. 9: Czech Grand Prix

Aug. 16: Austrian Grand Prix Aug. 23: Styria Grand Prix

Sept. 13: San Marino Grand Prix Sept. 20: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Sept. 27: Catalan Grand Prix Oct. 11: French Grand Prix

Oct. 18: Aragon Grand Prix Oct. 25: Teruel Grand Prix

Nov. 8: European Grand Prix Nov. 15: Valencia Grand Prix

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. One of four Minneapolis police charged over Floyds death freed on bailOne of the four former Minneapolis police officers who were charged over the death of George Floyd, a black man...

Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradesh releases water, people advised not to go near Beas banks

Authorities on Thursday warned people against going to the Beas river banks as a huge volume of water has been released from the Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradeshs Mandi district. The dam was opened due to silt in the reservoir after heavy rai...

HC directs TN doc to move ICMR on drug for COVID-19

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed a doctor in Tamil Nadu to make a fresh representation to the Indian Council of Medical Research on his claim that a particular drug can be used to treat COVID-19 patients. Disposing of a petition b...

Nigeria's Senate passes revised 10.8 trillion naira budget

Nigerias upper house of parliament passed an increased budget for 2020 on Thursday, as Africas biggest economy tackles the new coronavirus pandemic and a sharp fall in the price of oil, the countrys most valuable export. The government had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020