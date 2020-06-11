Playing behind closed doors is not a wonderful feeling: Maurizio Sarri

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said that playing behind closed doors is "not a wonderful feeling" as the Serie A is set to resume in empty stadiums. "Playing behind closed doors is not a wonderful feeling, but the strength of a team lies in knowing how to get away from environmental conditions. Even at the rhythmic level something could change, the absence of the public can change things," the club's official website quoted Sarri as saying.

Juventus players will return to action on June 23 when they will take on Bologna after a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The manager also said that Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala are doing good during the training sessions.

"Physically, Ronaldo is fine, he logically lacks the sensations of the pitch, but his responses in training are good, and it's a nice thing, because our goals for the next three months pass by with him. Dybala? He's a phenomenal player," he said. "The point is to make him, and Cristiano coexist on the field, because it is not easy to make them play together. But when two players have such qualities, and they can make a difference at any moment, the rest of the team has to adapt. It's nice to have this type of difficulty," Sarri added. (ANI)