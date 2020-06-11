Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's tour to Sri Lanka postponed due to coronavirus

India's tour to Sri Lanka has been postponed as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:12 IST
India's tour to Sri Lanka postponed due to coronavirus
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) logo . Image Credit: ANI

India's tour to Sri Lanka has been postponed as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the world. Men in Blue were slated to tour Sri Lanka later this month to play three ODIs and equal number of T20Is.

"Right now, the tour would not be possible as it had to be played in June-July, our team is out of practice as well. Also, there was international travel involved, so, it would not be possible," a BCCI official told ANI. "We have conveyed our message to the Sri Lanka Cricket, right now it is not possible to play cricket in June/July. The safety of our players is the topmost priority. There is some confusion created by some media reports saying we have agreed to tour Sri Lanka in August but if we have other commitments how can we tour Sri Lanka then," the official added.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe. The T20 World Cup is also under threat because of the deadly virus. The premier tournament is slated to be played from October 18-November 15 in Australia this year. However, deferring a decision on the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup and the Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 until next month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday said that it will continue to explore a "number of contingency plans" regarding the future of these events. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St lower on fears of new virus wave, Fed's cautious outlook

The SP 500 and the Dow Jones hit a one-week low on Thursday, after a sharp climb over the past month, as investors worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections and a grim forecast for the economy from the Federal Reserve. Shares of...

India's fundamentals demand much better rating, GDP growth to decline this year: CEA

The government on Thursday virtually rejected rating actions by international agencies, saying Indias fundamentals demand a much better sovereign rating and the countrys willingness and ability to repay debt is gold standard. In first offic...

2 LeT operatives held in Punjab; weapons meant for terror attacks in Kashmir seized: Police

The Punjab Police on Thursday said it foiled a major attempt to smuggle arms and ammunition into Kashmir to carry out terror attacks there with the arrest of two Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT operatives. Ten hand grenades, along with one AK-47 rifle ...

Surgeons led by Indian-origin doctor perform first known US lung transplant for coronavirus patient

Surgeons led by an Indian-origin doctor have performed a double-lung transplant on a patient whose lungs were damaged by COVID-19, a surgery believed to be the first of its kind in the US since the pandemic began. Northwestern Medicine i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020