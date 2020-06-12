Left Menu
USA Hockey cancels women's 2020 High-Performance Centres

USA Field Hockey and the women's High-Performance Coaching Staff have decided to cancel the 2020 High-Performance Centres for the women's team owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Colorado | Updated: 12-06-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 09:19 IST
USA Hockey cancels women's 2020 High-Performance Centres
USA Field Hockey logo.. Image Credit: ANI

USA Field Hockey and the women's High-Performance Coaching Staff have decided to cancel the 2020 High-Performance Centres for the women's team owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled to run from April through May, the eight regional women's High-Performance Centres were put on hold April 17 with the hopes of resuming activity at the end of July or the beginning of August.

"Due to the ongoing uncertainties surrounding a return to play regulations and safety because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, these have now been cancelled," the statement from USA Field Hockey read. The 2021 US Women's Olympic Developmental Pathway and development opportunities are currently under review by the women's High-Performance coaching staff. (ANI)

