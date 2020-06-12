Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marko Grujic set for Liverpool return after completing 2-yr loan deal with Hertha

Hertha Berlin midfielder Marko Grujic is set to return Liverpool after completing his two-year loan with the Bundesliga club.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 12-06-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 12:55 IST
Marko Grujic set for Liverpool return after completing 2-yr loan deal with Hertha
Hertha Berlin midfielder Marko Grujic (Photo/Marko Grujic Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Hertha Berlin midfielder Marko Grujic is set to return Liverpool after completing his two-year loan with the Bundesliga club. The Berlin side have confirmed that Serbia international Grujic is coming to the end of his stay at Hertha and he will head back to his parent club at the end of the month.

"It is 100 per cent certain that the loan agreement between us and Liverpool and the contract with Marko Grujic will end on June 30," Goal.com quoted Hertha sporting director Michael Preetz as saying. "It has been agreed by both clubs that he will return to Liverpool. The conclusion of this loan agreement over the past two years is very positive and it has had positive effects on everyone who has been involved," he added.

The 24-year-old former Red Star Belgrade midfielder may find a role at Anfield for him in Jurgen Klopp's plans for next season. "Liverpool will get back a player who is definitely more experienced than he has been before, because he earned very important game practice," Preetz said.

"And we also had profit out of this past two years with Marko. Marko is a player who is present in both penalty boxes. Just in his first year he played extraordinary. Now after the restart, he is getting back into his good shape. He is just a very good player. So for me this loan agreement definitely made sense," he added. Grujic, meanwhile, has never given up on his dream of becoming a first-team regular for Liverpool but knows how hard it will be to work his way into Jurgen Klopp's side.

"I still hope for that, of course. You can't just give up on your goals. In fact, I'm probably working harder now than I've ever done before in my life," Grujic had said in January. (ANI)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong stocks end week lower as coronavirus worries re-emerge

Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday to end the week lower, tracking losses in other markets amid growing concerns over a resurgence of coronavirus infections. The Hang Seng index fell 0.7, to 24,301.38, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1....

Motor racing-F1 cancels Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan races

This years Azerbaijan, Singapore, and Japanese Formula One Grands Prix have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said on Friday.Formula One had already canceled four other races, including the showcase Monaco Grand Prix in...

Fuel price hike causes trouble for commuters

The rates of fuel have been increased across the country varying from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. With the hike in fuel prices, the petrol prices stand at Rs 74.57litre increase by Rs 0.57, and the d...

Hansa Cequity releases the India MX Report 2020 - The state of Marketing Experience in India

Mumbai Maharashtra India June 12 ANIPRNewswire Hansa Cequity, a leading Indian Customer Data Analytics, and MarTech firm, part of the RK Swamy Hansa Group, has released the India MX Report 2020 - The state of Marketing Experience in Indian ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020