Marko Grujic set for Liverpool return after completing 2-yr loan deal with Hertha

Hertha Berlin midfielder Marko Grujic is set to return Liverpool after completing his two-year loan with the Bundesliga club. The Berlin side have confirmed that Serbia international Grujic is coming to the end of his stay at Hertha and he will head back to his parent club at the end of the month.

"It is 100 per cent certain that the loan agreement between us and Liverpool and the contract with Marko Grujic will end on June 30," Goal.com quoted Hertha sporting director Michael Preetz as saying. "It has been agreed by both clubs that he will return to Liverpool. The conclusion of this loan agreement over the past two years is very positive and it has had positive effects on everyone who has been involved," he added.

The 24-year-old former Red Star Belgrade midfielder may find a role at Anfield for him in Jurgen Klopp's plans for next season. "Liverpool will get back a player who is definitely more experienced than he has been before, because he earned very important game practice," Preetz said.

"And we also had profit out of this past two years with Marko. Marko is a player who is present in both penalty boxes. Just in his first year he played extraordinary. Now after the restart, he is getting back into his good shape. He is just a very good player. So for me this loan agreement definitely made sense," he added. Grujic, meanwhile, has never given up on his dream of becoming a first-team regular for Liverpool but knows how hard it will be to work his way into Jurgen Klopp's side.

"I still hope for that, of course. You can't just give up on your goals. In fact, I'm probably working harder now than I've ever done before in my life," Grujic had said in January. (ANI)