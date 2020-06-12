Left Menu
Formula 1: Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japanese races cancelled

The Formula 1 on Friday confirmed that the 2020 Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japanese Grands Prix have been cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 12-06-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 14:48 IST
Formula 1: Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japanese races cancelled
Formula 1 logo.. Image Credit: ANI

The Formula 1 on Friday confirmed that the 2020 Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japanese Grands Prix have been cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month the opening eight races of a revised calendar for the 2020 season were announced, beginning with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in the first weekend of July.

Since then Formula 1 has continued to work hard to finalise the remaining calendar for the season, and are confident of having between 15-18 races by the time the season concludes in Abu Dhabi in mid-December. A new calendar is expected to be published before the season begins in Austria. But today it was confirmed that the Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japanese races will not be part of the calendar for 2020.

"As a result of the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, we and our promoters in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan have taken the decision to cancel their races for the 2020 season. These decisions have been taken due to the different challenges our promoters face in those countries," read a Formula 1 statement. "In Singapore and Azerbaijan the long lead times required to construct street circuits made hosting the events during a period of uncertainty impossible and in Japan, ongoing travel restrictions also led to the decision not to proceed with the race," it added. (ANI)

