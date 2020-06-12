Cycling-Mitchelton-Scott becomes Team Manuela Fundacion in sponsor switch

Spanish charity Manuela Fundacion is becoming Mitchelton-Scott's main sponsor for the remainder of the season and into 2021, the Australian elite team said on Friday. "After an unsettling and uncertain period, particularly in recent months, we are thrilled to have the support of Mr Francisco Huertas and the Manuela Fundacion to ensure our future in 2021 and beyond," team owner Gerry Ryan said in a statement.

According to its website, the Manuela Fundacion is "the culmination of a macro-social project with a diverse purpose of solidarity in favour of the needy, sports and the performing arts". The team, which performs at World Tour level, has been active since 2011 under the names GreenEdge, Orica-GreenEdge, Orica-Bike Exchange, Orica-Scott and Mitchelton-Scott.

Mitchelton-Scott, led by British brothers Adam and Simon Yates, cut its riders' wages amid the COVID-19 crisis after the elite season was suspended mid-March. The season is set to resume on Aug. 1.