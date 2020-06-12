Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Mitchelton-Scott becomes Team Manuela Fundacion in sponsor switch

The team, which performs at World Tour level, has been active since 2011 under the names GreenEdge, Orica-GreenEdge, Orica-Bike Exchange, Orica-Scott and Mitchelton-Scott. Mitchelton-Scott, led by British brothers Adam and Simon Yates, cut its riders' wages amid the COVID-19 crisis after the elite season was suspended mid-March.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 16:59 IST
Cycling-Mitchelton-Scott becomes Team Manuela Fundacion in sponsor switch

Spanish charity Manuela Fundacion is becoming Mitchelton-Scott's main sponsor for the remainder of the season and into 2021, the Australian elite team said on Friday. "After an unsettling and uncertain period, particularly in recent months, we are thrilled to have the support of Mr Francisco Huertas and the Manuela Fundacion to ensure our future in 2021 and beyond," team owner Gerry Ryan said in a statement.

According to its website, the Manuela Fundacion is "the culmination of a macro-social project with a diverse purpose of solidarity in favour of the needy, sports and the performing arts". The team, which performs at World Tour level, has been active since 2011 under the names GreenEdge, Orica-GreenEdge, Orica-Bike Exchange, Orica-Scott and Mitchelton-Scott.

Mitchelton-Scott, led by British brothers Adam and Simon Yates, cut its riders' wages amid the COVID-19 crisis after the elite season was suspended mid-March. The season is set to resume on Aug. 1.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Exim Bank extends USD 216-mn credit line to Malawi govt

Export-Import Bank of India Exim Bank on Friday said it has extended a line of credit LOC worth USD 215.68 million to the Malawi government for drinking water supply schemes and other development projects. With the signing of this agreement...

With U.S. spy comedy on bill, Moscow drive-in cinema re-opens

Russians got a taste of open-air cinema under balmy twilit skies on Thursday when a Moscow drive-in movie theatre re-opened for business after the citys coronavirus lockdown ended.On the bill was My Spy, a U.S. action-comedy and, with regul...

People offer Namaz at Lucknow's mosque with COVID-19 health measures in place

Namaz was offered at Aishbagh Eidhah on Friday here, following the graded re-opening of the COVID-19 lockdown, Unlock 1. Today is the first Juma after lockdown, and since only five people are allowed, multiple Jammats are taking place. Peop...

Dutch activists use red spray paint on statue

Dutch activists have spray painted the words killer and thief and daubed red paint on a statue of a man from the 17th-century Golden Era of Dutch trade and colonial expansionA municipal worker was removing the paint from the statue of Piet ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020