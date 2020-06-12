Left Menu
Paul Feeney leaves role as Kenya Rugby Union Technical Director

12-06-2020
The Kenya Rugby Union would like to thank Paul for his work during his time with us and wish him success in the future. Image Credit: Twitter(@OfficialKRU)

Paul Feeney has left his role as Kenya Rugby Union (KRU.co.ke) Technical Director by mutual consent.

Paul was working mainly with the men's sevens squad, Shujaa as well as the other national squads.

He left the role at the end of April this year owing to the uncertainty around the COVID-19 situation and the need to be at home with his family in New Zealand.

Under his management, Shujaa won the 2019 Rugby Africa Men's Sevens in Johannesburg, South Africa, a result that secured qualification to the 32nd Olympic Games which will now take place in Tokyo, Japan in 2021. He also guided the Kenya Morans to cup final victory at the 2019 Tusker Safari Sevens.

It is unfortunate he has been unable to complete the ongoing sevens world series due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The process to fill the vacancy arising from his departure is currently ongoing and interested parties are requested to submit their applications by CLICKING HERE (bit.ly/37o9M7h)

The Kenya Rugby Union would like to thank Paul for his work during his time with us and wish him success in the future.

(With Inputs from APO)

