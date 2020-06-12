Left Menu
Development News Edition

War within IOA: IOC, FIH reject Mittal's charge of irregularity against Batra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 19:49 IST
War within IOA: IOC, FIH reject Mittal's charge of irregularity against Batra

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday cleared Narinder Batra of indulging in any wrongdoing during his election as the IOA President, rejecting the complaint of irregularity filed by the Indian body's vice-President Sudhanshu Mittal. Mittal, who had demanded an IOC ethics commission inquiry into alleged irregularities in Batra's election in 2017, was told by the world body that it considers the matter to be closed.

"It is noted that the internal issues to which you refer were addressed and resolved prior to the elections by the NOC General Assembly, which is the NOC's supreme decision-making body and the results of the NOC's elections were not challenged," said IOC's Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer Paquerette Girard Zappelli in a letter to Mittal. This came after Mittal shot off another mail to IOC President Thomas Bach, claiming to have evidence of "fraud, falsehood, wrongdoing, and misdeeds" by the national body's chief.

Earlier, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) also refused to take any action against Batra, who heads the body, on another complaint of irregularity filed by Mittal, stating that the incumbent did not breach the world body's statutes during his election in 2016. "In view of this, the IOC has no reason to pursue the matter further," said Zappelli.

In a complaint, Mittal accused Batra of violating the FIH's statues by holding the post of Hockey India (HI) president when he was elected FIH head in November 2016. However, the FIH said the body did not require Batra to give up the position in India for the global post. Batra was defended by another IOA vice-President Adille Sumariwalla, who wrote to IOC chief Thomas Bach, saying he has been deeply pained by Mittal's "baseless allegations" to "bring disrepute to an honest and hardworking President." Bach is yet to respond to any of the mails pouring in, while Batra has claimed to be on the right side in his communication to the IOC boss.

Sumariwalla praised Batra effusively in his mail to Bach and accused Mittal of harbouring aspirations of leading the IOA by toppling the incumbent. Sumariwalla is also the President of the Athletics Federation of India. "As the only Olympian elected to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as its Vice President, it pains me to see such letters of absolutely baseless allegations being circulated to the members of the IOC," he wrote.

"...members such as Mr. Mittal, are using such tactics to promote themselves as Presidential candidates within the IOA membership, where they have no base or support. Their only aim is to bring disrepute to a honest and hardworking President, Dr Batra," he said. "I would like to assure the President and all members of the IOC, that we the Members of the IOA have full faith and confidence in our President Dr. Narendra Dhruv Batra, whom we respect greatly and who has done yeoman service for the promotion of athletes...," he added.

He urged Bach to treat letters from Mittal with "contempt"..

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Stocks bounce higher on Wall Street a day after big rout

Stocks rose sharply in early trading on Wall Street Friday, as the market recouped some of its losses a day after its biggest rout since mid-March. The SP 500 was up 2.2 percent a day after dropping 5.9 percent. The benchmark index is still...

Serve people of Rajasthan if you want to save your MLAs: Rajyavardhan Rathore to Ashok Gehlot

Former union minister and BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore on Friday said if the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan wants to save its MLAs, the party has to serve people of the state and resolve their issues. Accusing the Cong...

Uttarakhand CM pays tributes to India Army subedar for his sacrifice in line of duty

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday paid his tributes to Subedar Yamuna Prasad Paneru of Kumaon Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to Twitter, Rawat said that the...

'Kohli ek nahin, gyarah hai': Saqlain would tell English spinners

Pakistan great Saqlain Mushtaq would always advise the England spin duo of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to treat skipper Virat Kohli like the entire Indian team, saying the prolific batsman alone is like a complete eleven. Saqlain was associat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020