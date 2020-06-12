Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Browns, Garrett discussing long-term deal

"So we certainly hope that he's going to be a Brown for years to come." "We do see Myles as a long-term member and pillar in our organization," general manager Andrew Berry told 105.7 the Fan Baltimore last month.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 22:21 IST
Report: Browns, Garrett discussing long-term deal

The Cleveland Browns and defensive end Myles Garrett are discussing a lucrative contract extension, ESPN reported Friday. Garrett was the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and the Browns picked up his fifth-year extension but are looking to lock him up for the long term.

The Carolina Panthers did just that with running back Christian McCaffrey, the eighth overall pick in 2017, who recently extended his contract for four years and $64 million. Garrett signed a four-year, $30.4 million rookie contract in 2017, and he'll earn $15.1 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option.

The highest-paid defensive end in the NFL in the 2020 season will be DeMarcus Lawrence of the Dallas Cowboys with an average salary of $21 million, followed by Kansas City's Frank Clark at $20.8 million, according to Spotrac. Khalil Mack of the Chicago Bears, listed as a linebacker, carries an average salary of $23.5 million. Garrett appeared in 10 games for the Browns in 2019 and recorded 10 sacks and 18 quarterback hits, but his season was marred by a season-ending suspension after hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet in a Nov. 15 game.

In a podcast on the NFL Network last month, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said the team intends to hold on to Garrett. "You know we view him as a long-term member of the organization and we love the player, love the person as well," Berry said. "So we certainly hope that he's going to be a Brown for years to come."

"We do see Myles as a long-term member and pillar in our organization," general manager Andrew Berry told 105.7 the Fan Baltimore last month. "Great player, great person. Obviously, he did make a mistake last year that he's learned from. But our confidence in and faith in Myles has not wavered and we're looking to seeing what he does this year and certainly for years to come.'' --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Films aiming to win Oscars will need to meet diversity criteria, Academy says

The organization that hands out the Academy Awards said Friday it would form a group to develop diversity and inclusion guidelines that filmmakers will have to meet in order for their work to be eligible for Oscars.The Academy of Motion Pic...

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clears key safety hurdle in mouse study

A study of Moderna Incs COVID-19 vaccine in mice lends some assurance that it will not increase the risk of more severe disease, and that one dose may provide protection against the novel coronavirus, according to preliminary data released ...

Foreign brand cigarettes worth Rs 12 cr seized in Navi Mumbai

In a major haul, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI seized foreign brand cigarettes worth Rs 11.88 crore from a container at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust JNPT in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Friday. Based on a tip-off, the M...

49 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand, tally rises to 1,656

Jharkhand reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total tally in the state to 1,656, according to a government bulletin. Of the total cases, 963 were active cases was 963 while 685 people have been cured and discharged from hos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020