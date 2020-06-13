Left Menu
Antonio Brown sentenced to probation in assault case

A statement released by Brown's representatives to the television station explained the charges. "Antonio's case resulted from a misunderstanding concerning the payment of costs for the moving of Antonio's family belongings from California to Florida.

Antonio Brown sentenced to probation in assault case
Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown was sentenced to two years probation, ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation, and enroll in a 13-week anger management course in a Florida court on Friday. The sentence came after he pleaded no contest to charges he assaulted the driver of a moving truck at his Hollywood, Fla., home in January.

He also must perform 100 hours of community service, WPLG Local 10 reported. A statement released by Brown's representatives to the television station explained the charges.

"Antonio's case resulted from a misunderstanding concerning the payment of costs for the moving of Antonio's family belongings from California to Florida. After Antonio had paid the moving company the entire contracted fee for the move ... the moving van driver demanded an additional fee for what [the mover] described as 'extra time.' While the 'extra time' was being discussed, several of Antonio's friends began unloading boxes from the moving van," the statement read. "[The mover] attempted to stop the unloading, claiming that some of the unloaded boxes were not Antonio's. Every box that turned out not to include Antonio's belongings was immediately put back on the van. Nevertheless, several people, including Antonio, were charged with burglary of a conveyance and misdemeanor battery. Rather than engaging in a protracted legal case, Antonio decided to resolve this matter in an expeditious manner."

Alana Burstyn, his advisor, said "with this matter now resolved, Antonio looks forward to continuing his cooperation with the NFL and resuming his professional career." And Brown hinted at a return on Friday. In a post on Instagram that showed him wearing the uniform of his previous three teams -- the Pittsburgh Steelers, then-Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots, he added the comment, "Big 4X Soon #CallGod."

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said recently he has not ruled out bringing Brown into the locker room -- a move quarterback Lamar Jackson has endorsed. The 31-year-old Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection. He was released by the Raiders before playing a game last season and spent only one game with the Patriots. He's under investigation from the NFL for separate allegations of sexual assault and sending an accuser threatening text messages.

