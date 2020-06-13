Left Menu
Youkilis says Fenway fans directed slurs toward teammate

On the same week the Boston Red Sox acknowledged fans at Fenway Park have directed racial slurs toward at opponents and stadium staff, former Red Sox star Kevin Youkilis said he experienced fans using slurs toward a teammate.

On the same week the Boston Red Sox acknowledged fans at Fenway Park have directed racial slurs toward at opponents and stadium staff, former Red Sox star Kevin Youkilis said he experienced fans using slurs toward a teammate. In an interview on Fox Sports Radio this week, the former infielder recalled an incident between a fan at Fenway and one of his former black teammates.

"(The Boston fans) loved me. But I did see some tension with even my own teammates," Youkilis, who was a part of Boston's World Series-winning teams in 2004 and '07, said in the interview. "There was one incident where a fan came running down and was being extra harsh towards one of our black players, and I just got fed up and I stood up and told him to 'Shut the (expletive) up, and if you don't like it get out of here.' "I will never forget that moment because I was boiling. You could see the tension, and it wasn't the same tension that was towards a white player. For the most part, I'd like to say, too, though, with Red Sox fans, it's not the majority, it's a minority of people that act like that. But the minority is too big, and you have to eliminate that."

Recently, five-time All-Star outfielder Torii Hunter told ESPN that he was "called the N-word in Boston 100 times. Little kids, with their parents right next to them. ... That's why I had a no-trade clause to Boston in every contract I had." On Wednesday, the Red Sox tweeted:

"Torii Hunter's experience is real. "If you doubt him because you've never heard it yourself, take it from us, it happens.

"Last year, there were 7 reported incidents at Fenway Park where fans used racial slurs. Those are just the ones we know about. "And it's not only players. It happens to the dedicated Black employees who work for us on game days. Their uniforms may be different, but their voices and experiences are just as important."

Hunter, 44, played in the major leagues from 1997-2015, winning nine Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers. He played 12 years for the Minnesota Twins, five for the Los Angeles Angels and two for the Detroit Tigers. Youkilis, 41, played 10 seasons in the majors, spending the first eight-plus seasons in Boston before a trade to the Chicago White Sox in 2012. He finished his career with the New York Yankees, playing in 28 games in 2013, his final season in the majors. He made three All-Star teams and won a Gold Glove in 2007 at first base.

The Red Sox were the last major league team to integrate, doing so when Pumpsie Green joined the team in July 1959, more than 12 years after Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier. --Field Level Media

