Euro T20 Slam organisers eyeing August window for tournament

Euro T20 Slam organisers are looking to stage the inaugural edition of the showpiece event in Ireland later this year. The tournament which features six city-based franchise teams was postponed in 2019 due to financial concerns.

However, the organiser remains optimistic that they may be able to take advantage of the lack of cricket elsewhere in the world and are scheduling it to run with a start date of August 20, with the intention of Malahide hosting all games, ESPNcricinfo reported. The final decision is expected to be taken on June 18.

The showpiece event plans to feature two sides from each of the Netherlands, Ireland, and Scotland. Moreover, English counties players could feature in Euro Slam if they are not playing white-ball cricket with their respective clubs during the summer. Former South African cricketers Herschelle Gibbs, Lance Klusener, former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori and Mark Ramprakash were among the head coaches announced for the competition last year. (ANI)