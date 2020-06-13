Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yusuf Pathan mourns demise of former first-class cricketer Vasant Raiji

Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan on Saturday mourned the demise of former first-class cricketer Vasant Raiji, who passed away earlier today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 20:08 IST
Yusuf Pathan mourns demise of former first-class cricketer Vasant Raiji
Vasant Raiji, India's oldest first-class cricketer (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan on Saturday mourned the demise of former first-class cricketer Vasant Raiji, who passed away earlier today. Raiji, India's oldest first-class cricketer, celebrated his 100th birthday this January with legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar and others.

Pathan said he was "deeply saddened" and expressed grief over the demise of Raiji. "I was deeply saddened by the news of Vasant Raiji's passing. He was the world's oldest first-class cricketer and a historian. My heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones," Pathan tweeted.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the demise of the former cricketer, who also happened to be a cricket historian. When India played its maiden Test on home soil, Raiji, who was 13-year-old, managed to witness the historic match at the Bombay Gymkhana in 1932.

He later made his first-class debut for the Cricket Club of India against Central Provinces and Berar in Nagpur in 1939. He played nine first-class matches and scored 277 runs with two fifties. Raiji made his Bombay (now Mumbai) debut in 1941 and opened the innings under the captaincy of Vijay Merchant. The match ended in a draw with Bombay securing a first-innings lead.

He was a founding member of the Jolly Cricket Club in Mumbai and wrote books on former cricketers such as Ranjitsinhji, Duleepsinhji, Victor Trumper, CK Nayudu, and LP Jai. He also loved collecting books and memorabilia. (ANI)

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

One Piece Chapter 982 updates: Raw scans reveal what you can see on Sunday

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal parliament approves new map as land row with India escalates

The lower house of Nepals parliament on Saturday approved a new map of the country, including areas disputed with India, the speaker of the national legislature said. The move signals a hardening of Nepals position over a decades-long borde...

10 killed, 117 injured in oil tank truck explosion in China

Ten people were killed and 117 others injured when an oil tank truck exploded and veered off an expressway in east Chinas Zhejiang province on Saturday, local authorities said. The explosion, which occurred around 440 pm near Liangshan vill...

Two new fatalities push coronavirus-related death toll to 55 in J-K

Two COVID-19 patients, including a retired doctor, have died here, taking the virus-related death toll to 55 in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. The retired doctor from Parray Pora area of the city died overnight due to a card...

Uzbek policemen charged with torture after detained man's death

Three Uzbek policemen have been arrested and charged with illegally detaining and torturing a man who then died in hospital, the Prosecutor Generals office said on Saturday. According to state prosecutors, three policemen in the eastern cit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020