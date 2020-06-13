FATE add blocker, Patrick to roster

FATE Esports bolstered their roster by signing former BLUEJAYS International tandem Yanko "blocker" Panov and Ivan "Patrick" Ivanov, the organization announced. Patrick and blocker have been teammates with BLUEJAYS during the last three months.

Patrick and blocker join Nikolay "niki1" Pantaleev, Martin "mar" Kuyumdjiev and David "harn" Benchev on FATE's all-Bulgarian roster. Teric "Bibby" Ingram serves as the team's coach. "The team has gone through major changes recently; it took a lot of effort from everyone in the organization to get the team back on track," FATE told HLTV.org. "We're excited to see this roster in action, it's been a long time coming!"

--Field Level Media