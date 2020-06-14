Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Black outshines Barrett to give Hurricanes the blues

The competition was organised after Super Rugby, which involves teams from New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Japan and Argentine, was halted in March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Sunday's game had attracted significant additional interest with Barrett making his debut for the Blues after his high-profile shift north following nine seasons with the Hurricanes.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 11:16 IST
Rugby-Black outshines Barrett to give Hurricanes the blues

Otere Black outshone his more illustrious team mate Beauden Barrett to give the Auckland Blues a winning start in Super Rugby Aotearoa as they beat the Wellington Hurricanes 30-20 at a sold-out Eden Park on Sunday.

Flyhalf Black was perfect off the tee with three penalties and three conversions for 15 points, and combined with fullback Barrett to increase the tempo and drive the Blues in the second half when the visitors were heavily penalised. The game, played in front of a crowd of 43,000, was the second fixture of New Zealand's domestic competition involving the country's five Super Rugby teams.

Otago Highlanders replacement Bryn Gatland slotted a 79th-minute drop goal to seal a 28-27 victory over the Waikato Chiefs, who are coached by his father Warren, in the opening match in Dunedin on Saturday. The competition was organised after Super Rugby, which involves teams from New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Japan and Argentine, was halted in March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Sunday's game had attracted significant additional interest with Barrett making his debut for the Blues after his high-profile shift north following nine seasons with the Hurricanes. He received a reminder about where he had spent the majority of his career when Dane Coles barrelled over the top of him to score a 15th-minute try.

Coles had a few words with Barrett while TJ Perenara and Ngani Laumape, who are All Blacks team mates of Barrett, dragged the 29-year-old away to celebrate the try. Barrett would have the last laugh, however, as Caleb Clarke, TJ Faiane and Dalton Papali'i all scored tries for the Blues, who had won five of their seven games before Super Rugby was put on hold.

The Hurricanes' poor discipline ensured they were kept scoreless for the majority of the second half before Jamie Booth got their third try in the 78th minute after Coles and Ben Lam crossed in the first half.

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

186 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Odisha reported 186 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said the State Health Department on Sunday. With the new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now reached 3,909.India witnessed its highest-ever spike of...

Amitabh Bachchan remembers Rishi Kapoor: No one could lip-sync like him

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday remembered late actor Rishi Kapoors passion for cinema, saying nobody could match the genuineness his friend had while lip-syncing to a songKapoor passed away on April 30 aged 67 after a two-year-long bat...

NRL match postponed over coronavirus fears

A match in Australias National Rugby League Sunday between the Sydney Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs has been postponed over fears a Bulldogs player may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Prop Aiden Tolman has a child at the Laguna Str...

Coal executives' association urges Centre to grant green approval for CIL proj in Assam

An association of coal executives has sought the Centres intervention for grant of green clearance to CILs Tikok open cast project OCP in Saleki proposed reserve forest in Assam, as the mining operation in the block has been put on hold in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020