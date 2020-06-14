Great to see Barcelona alive and kicking: Ravi Shastri on La Liga's return

As Barcelona defeated Mallorca 4-0 in the La Liga, Ravi Shastri, head coach of the Indian senior men's cricket team, on Sunday said that it is great to see Barcelona alive and kicking. Earlier this week, La Liga restarted its suspended season. The 2019-20 season was suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shastri shared a couple of photos from Barcelona's match and captioned the post as: Great to see a great team back on the park alive and kicking @FCBarcelona". During the match against Mallorca, Argentine striker Lionel Messi became the only player to score more than 20 goals in 12 consecutive seasons of La Liga.

Messi scored for Barcelona in the additional time of the match, and as a result, he achieved the feat of scoring more than 20 goals for consecutive 12 seasons. Barcelona defeated Mallorca 4-0 after goals from Arturo Vidal, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba, and Messi.

Messi also assisted in the second goal for Barcelona, and as a result, his assists have risen to 14 for this season. Now Messi is both the top-scorer and top assist provider in the current season of La Liga.

With this, Barcelona has increased its lead over Real Madrid by five points at the top of the table. However, Real Madrid will be in action later today against Eibar. Barcelona will next face Leganes on Tuesday, June 16. (ANI)