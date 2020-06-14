Minute's silence to be observed ahead of Real Madrid-Eibar match in memory of COVID-19 victims

Real Madrid on Sunday announced that a minute's silence will be held at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, ahead of the La Liga match, in memory of the victims of the COVID-19. Real Madrid will return to La Liga today after a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The club will lock horns with SD Eibar.

"A minute's silence will be held at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in memory of the victims of the COVID-19, before the LaLiga match week 28 game between Real Madrid and Eibar (7:30 pm CEST)," the club said in a statement. "The Spanish Football Federation and LaLiga have decided to pay this tribute to those who died from the pandemic in both professional and amateur matches during the current season," the statement added.

After a long break owing to the pandemic, La Liga resumed on June 12 when Sevilla and Real Betis competed against each other. (ANI)