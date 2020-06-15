Left Menu
We didn't deserve more than a point: Sven Bender after draw against Schalke

After a draw against Schalke, Bayer Leverkusen's Sven Bender said that the club did not produce the "best performance" and "didn't deserve more than a point".

ANI | Gelsenkirchen | Updated: 15-06-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 13:08 IST
We didn't deserve more than a point: Sven Bender after draw against Schalke
Bayer Leverkusen logo. . Image Credit: ANI

After a draw against Schalke, Bayer Leverkusen's Sven Bender said that the club did not produce the "best performance" and "didn't deserve more than a point". "We definitely didn't produce our best performance. I think the 1-1 draw is a fair result and we didn't deserve more than a point this time," the club's official website quoted Bender as saying.

Bayer Leverkusen played out a 1-1 draw against Schalke on Sunday in the ongoing Bundesliga. The first half witnessed a tough competition between both the clubs and neither of the side managed to take a lead. In the 51st minute, Daniel Caligiuri successfully converted a penalty to put Schalke ahead. However, Juan Miranda's own goal in the 81st minute brought the scoreline to 1-1 and the match concluded on the same.

Bayer Leverkusen now has 57 points and have climbed to the fourth position on the Bundesliga table. (ANI)

