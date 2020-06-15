Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League hosts beware -- German data shows end of home advantage

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:55 IST
Soccer-Premier League hosts beware -- German data shows end of home advantage

Clubs who demanded the right to play games at home when the English Premier League restarts may live to regret that stance after data from the Bundesliga shows how home advantage in Germany has been wiped out by empty stadiums.

The Premier League returns without fans on Wednesday after a three-month break -- featuring a fractious debate about the use of neutral venues amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, data from Germany's "ghost games" shows such a radical swing that away teams now hold the advantage as the percentage of home wins has been sliced by more than half.

Data produced by Gracenote shows that before the Bundesliga closed down, home teams won 43% of the 223 games played, with 35% being away wins and 22% draws. In 56 ghost games, home wins have plummeted to 21% while away teams have won 50% and draws are up to 29%.

The figure of just 12 home wins from a 56-game sample, including a match on March 11 before the complete suspension of the campaign, has been matched only once in the 58-season history of the league -- in December 2009. Without fans, home teams have had 12% more free kicks and 15% more fouls given against them. They have also scored far fewer goals (1.23 per match, down from 1.74 before the league's suspension) in silent stadiums.

When fans were roaring their encouragement, home teams managed 10% more goal attempts, with 15% more landing on target. Interestingly, with crowds all goalkeepers saved just over two thirds of shots faced but that has leapt to 75% for visiting keepers and dropped to 59% for home goalies.

SURREAL ATMOSPHERE The surreal atmosphere at grounds is not just affecting the hosts but also the way games are being played.

Gracenote's data shows fewer goals overall, fewer shots, fewer saves and fewer dribbles -- but more passes. "While only a small number of Bundesliga matches have been played behind closed doors, the historically low percentage of home wins suggests that home advantage is reduced if there is no live audience present," Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Gracenote told Reuters.

"Performance data indicates that players may be subconsciously choosing to pass the ball rather than attempt plays which would normally get fans on their feet." Feedback from supporters watching the games at home is that they lack intensity and have the look and sound of a training match -- something that will take a lot of getting used to for TV fans of the Premier League, the world's most-watched.

One thing that remains constant in Germany is Bayern Munich charging towards the title, having won all six of their games including three at home, since the return. With Liverpool sitting on a 25-point cushion in England, their first title for 30 years is also a forgone conclusion.

However, for the rest of the Premier League teams -- and for the bookmakers who scramble to recalculate their odds in the wake of the Bundesliga's startling data -- the next six weeks could be something of a white knuckle ride into the unknown.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

178 COVID-19 patients die in Maharashtra, highest single-day toll

Maharashtra on Monday witnessed 178 deaths due to COVID-19, highest in a day. In a health bulletin, Maharashtra health department said that a total of 2,786 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state today.Highest single-day spike of 178 dea...

Another TRS MLA tests positive for COVID-19 in Telangana

Another ruling TRS MLA tested positive for COVID-19 in Telangana on Monday, taking the number of party legislatorsinfected by the virus to three. The MLA had mingled with the legislator who was found positive earlier, TRS sources said.Last ...

SC says no sale & registration of BS-IV vehicles will be permitted, pulls up automobile dealers assn for violating order

The Supreme Court on Monday made it clear that no sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles will be permitted in the country as it pulled up the Automobile Dealers association for violating its order that had given some limited relaxation. A ...

SAP online customer event off to rocky start as site crashes

SAPs biggest customer event, Sapphire Now, got off to a rocky start on Monday as the site hosting this years reimagined event, held online due to the coronavirus pandemic, crashed.It was hardly an advertisement for Europes most valuable tec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020