Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-NBA star Durant buys stake in MLS side Philadelphia Union

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has become the latest NBA player to buy into a sports team with the announcement on Monday that he purchased a 5% stake in Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2020 01:05 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 01:05 IST
Soccer-NBA star Durant buys stake in MLS side Philadelphia Union

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has become the latest NBA player to buy into a sports team with the announcement on Monday that he purchased a 5% stake in Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union. As part of the deal, Durant and his business partner, Rich Kleiman, will work with the Union through their company Thirty Five Ventures on marketing opportunities to grow the Union's footprint worldwide.

Durant, a 10-time NBA All-Star, also has an option to purchase an additional 5% stake in the near future. The 31-year-old joins Houston Rockets guard James Harden to make an investment in an MLS outfit. Last July, Harden bought a stake in the Houston Dynamo franchise.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James has owned a 2% stake in English Premier League side Liverpool since 2011. "The partnership between Kevin and the Philadelphia Union is based on a set of shared values and philosophies," Jay Sugarman, principal owner of the Union, said in a statement https://www.philadelphiaunion.com/welcome-kevin-durant.

"We want to be known as an innovator in our league and a team that is never satisfied with the status quo. Kevin brings us unique perspectives as a person, as a champion, and as a sports icon." Durant will also help the club expand its community outreach through the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation (KDCF).

"My team and I connected instantly with the Union coaching staff and leadership, as well as the team's story," said Durant. "Off the pitch, I'm looking forward to working in the Chester and Philadelphia communities and making an impact in the same way that the KDCF has been able to in my hometown of Prince George's County."

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says U.S. pulling some soldiers out of Germany

President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States will bring the number of troops it stations in Germany down to 25,000.In comments to reporters, Trump complained that Germany does not spend enough on defense as required by the NATO a...

Report: 76ers, Devils owners buy $140M stake of Steelers

Joshua Harris and David Blitzer purchased a 140 million minority stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers, NBC Sports reported. Harris and Blitzer own the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils and Premier League soccer franchise Crystal Palace FC.T...

Saudi-led coalition cut from U.N. blacklist of warring parties killing children

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday removed a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition from a United Nations blacklist, several years after it was first named and shamed for killing and injuring children in Yemen. The coalition kil...

Most new cases in Italy are in northern region

The region in northern Italy where the countrys COVID-19 outbreak began in February accounted for some 85 percent of new cases in the 24-hour period ending on Monday. According to data from the Health Ministry, Lombardy region registered 25...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020