Report: 76ers, Devils owners buy $140M stake of Steelers

Joshua Harris and David Blitzer purchased a $140 million minority stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers, NBC Sports reported. Harris and Blitzer own the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils and Premier League soccer franchise Crystal Palace FC.

The minority stake is roughly 5 percent of the Steelers' franchise worth $2.8 billion. The percentage is believed to be the percentage of the team vacated by David Tepper, who purchased the Carolina Panthers. Before his acquisition of the Panthers was final, Tepper had to divest himself of a stake in the Steelers. Previously, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam owned a small percentage of the Steelers. He also had to sell before his ownership transfer with the Browns could be completed.

Harris and Blitzer are also reportedly interested in purchasing a stake in the New York Mets, but not one of the primary bidders for that franchise. --Field Level Media